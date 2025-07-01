Residential property sales volumes to rise 5–7% as demand steadies: Crisil

CHENNAI: Residential real estate developers in India are expected to experience steady growth in sales in value terms during the current financial year and the next, according to rating agency Crisil Ratings.

This follows three years of strong recovery after the pandemic. Demand is now beginning to stabilize, the agency says in its latest report on the credit worthiness residential development companies.

Sales volumes across India’s top seven cities—Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru—are projected to grow by 5 to 7 percent, while average property prices are expected to increase by 4 to 6 percent.

Although more new homes are being launched than sold, leading to a slight rise in unsold inventory, developers are in a strong financial position. This means that the increase in inventory is unlikely to cause significant problems, stated the Crisil report.

Between fiscal years 2022 and 2025, residential sales grew at an average annual rate of about 26 percent. Around 14 percent of this growth came from higher demand, while the rest came from price increases.

Last year, demand remained flat due to high property prices and delays in new project launches in some cities. These delays were caused by state elections and changes in property registration rules. However, demand is expected to pick up again this year and next, helped by lower interest rates, more stable price growth, and strong interest in premium and luxury housing. The removal of earlier obstacles to new launches is also expected to support this rebound.