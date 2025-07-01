Residential sales seen clipping at 10-12% this and next fiscals

MUMBAI: Lower interest rates and premiumisation will help realtors post healthy double-digit growth in home sales this fiscal and the next, as demand stabilises after three years of post-pandemic recovery. This is expected to lead to overall home sales rising by 10–12% in both fiscals, according to a report.

With supply anticipated to continue exceeding demand, inventory levels are expected to inch up during this fiscal and the next. However, strong collections and deleveraged balance sheets of developers will help maintain healthy credit profiles.

In a report based on the analysis of 75 realtors primarily engaged in residential development and accounting for around 35% of residential sales Crisil Ratings stated on Tuesday that in the three fiscals through 2025, sales recorded a compound annual growth rate of 26%, while demand grew by 14% annually. The remaining growth came from an increase in realisations. Based on these trends, demand is expected to grow by 5–7%, with prices rising by 4–6%.