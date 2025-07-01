Sensex rises 118 points, Nifty 50 reaches 25,535; markets open higher on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Indian markets opened slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in Asian equities and improved global sentiment ahead of the upcoming US tariff deadline on July 9. The Sensex rose 118 points to 83,724 at the opening bell, while the Nifty 50 added 18 points to reach 25,535.

This positive start reflected a 0.6% rise in the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index and followed a strong finish on Wall Street, fueled by hopes of progress in U.S. trade talks. Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower on expectations of increased output from OPEC+—a welcome sign for India, which relies heavily on crude imports.

Additionally, oil prices declined on expectations of an OPEC+ output increase—a favorable development for India, which is a major crude importer. The US dollar softened ahead of key US economic data and an upcoming vote on President Trump’s fiscal reforms, which also supported emerging markets like India.

On the domestic front, sentiment was supported by hopes for a breakthrough in India–US trade talks. Investors are closely watching for any early resolution ahead of the July 9 deadline.

Among stocks in focus, Apollo Hospitals gained over 4% in early trade following news of a planned spin-off and listing of its digital health and pharmacy unit within the next 18–21 months. The parent company plans to retain a 15% stake in the new entity.