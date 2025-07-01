With a 0.77 trillion USD balance sheet, SBI bigger than GDPs of 175 countries; ranks among world's top 50 banks

MUMBAI: State Bank of India, which is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding today (July 1), though the nation’s largest lender has an unbroken history dating back 219 years, has grown so big over the past seven decades that its Rs 66 trillion (or $0.77 trillion) balance sheet is now larger than the national GDPs of as many as 175 countries.

From June 30, 1955, when SBI was incorporated after the SBI Act was legislated by Parliament, its deposits stood at Rs 210.95 crore. As of March 2025, they have grown to Rs 53,82,190 crore—a growth of 25,500 times. Its advances, which were just Rs 116.24 crore in 1955, have expanded 35,800 times to Rs 41,63,312 crore, according to data shared by the bank on Tuesday.

In comparison, the nation’s GDP in June 1955 was just Rs 10,977 crore, which has grown 3,000 times to Rs 330,68,145 crore as of March 2025. From a global GDP perspective, SBI now accounts for 1.1% of global GDP and 16% of India’s GDP.

At a global level, India contributed 6.7% to incremental global GDP in FY25, of which SBI alone added 1.1%, or $44 billion, through its asset growth. The incremental growth in the world economy in FY25 was $4,118 billion, with India contributing $297 billion, and SBI accounting for $44 billion of this. In other words, SBI’s growth in FY25 added 1.1% to the global GDP and 16% to India’s GDP. The bank also contributed 8.7% to the gross value added of the financial services sector in FY25.

With a balance sheet size of Rs 66 trillion, SBI ranks as the 43rd largest bank globally. In terms of customer base, with 53 crore customers, SBI ranks as the third largest "country" after India and China, ahead of the US.

Over the past 70 years, SBI’s paid-up capital has grown 159 times, from Rs 5.62 crore to Rs 892 crore. Its reserves and surplus have surged 69,300 times, from Rs 6.35 crore to Rs 4,40,270 crore, taking total capital from Rs 11.97 crore to Rs 4,41,162 crore—an increase of 36,800 times.