Foxconn recalls Chinese engineers from India amid tech transfer concerns

Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer of iPhones, has reportedly recalled hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians from its factories in India.

According to a report, China has called back nearly 300 of its nationals from India over the past two months, leaving primarily support personnel from Taiwan still stationed in the country.

While the report does not specify the exact reasons behind the move, it is believed to be linked to China’s broader efforts to restrict technology transfers and curb exports of advanced manufacturing equipment to India. The decision could potentially disrupt iPhone assembly lines at Foxconn's key manufacturing hubs in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, ahead of launch of iPhone 17 in months.

Foxconn, one of Apple’s largest contract manufacturers, announced in May 2025 that it would invest $1.5 billion into its Indian operations, with a particular focus on expanding the production of display modules for iPhones.

Officially known as Hon Hai Technology Group, Foxconn began producing iPhones in India in 2019 and has significantly ramped up its capacity since then — especially following production delays in China during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. Apple has been working closely with Foxconn to expand Indian facilities and increase local production, including newer iPhone models.