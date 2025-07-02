HDB Fin makes a stellar debut, becomes 8th most valuable NBFC with Rs 69,625-cr m-cap

MUMBAI: HDB Financial Services, the non-banking lending arm of HDFC Bank, made a stellar market debut on Wednesday despite a bleeding market, emerging as the eighth most valuable shadow bank, with shares listing at a 13% premium over the issue price of Rs 740.

The stock opened at Rs 840 and touched a high of Rs 851.40 before closing at Rs 840.90, up 13.55% on the NSE, valuing the firm at Rs 69,625 crore at close.

The broader market bled throughout the day and closed with a 0.35% loss, after having dropped nearly 1% intra-day.

Last week, when the company hit the market with a Rs 12,500 crore IPO, it marked the largest primary share sale in the NBFC space. The issue comprised aRs 10,000 crore offer for sale by HDFC Bank, which held a 93.45% stake in the company pre-issue now reduced to 75% and a fresh issue by the company to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.