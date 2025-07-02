India’s two-wheeler exports surge in June 2025 on strong demand from Africa, Latin America, ASEAN

India's two-wheeler exports continue to remain strong, bolstered by rising demand in key overseas markets such as Africa, Latin America, and ASEAN.

The surge in demand for made-in-India bikes and scooters is driven by a strong economic recovery in these regions. Meanwhile, domestic sales continue to show steady growth for most major manufacturers.

According to June 2025 sales data, Baja Auto, India’s largest exporter of two-wheelers recorded a jump of 18% year-on-year in exports to 149,167 units. TVS Motors’ two-wheeler exports grew by an impressive 58% to 104,686 units in June 2025 from 66,434 units in June 2024.

Hero MotoCorp’s export skyrocketed 140% to 28,827 units in June 2025 while Royal Enfield saw its export grow by 79% to 12,583 units last month. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter saw a jump of around 10% in exports to 40,335 units.

“Sales for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) got a strong boost from significant exports growth. Exports grew by 18% for Bajaj Auto, 140% for Hero Motocorp, 79% for Royal Enfield (RE) and 58% for TVS. TVS and RE continued to shine in domestic sales as well, with double-digit growth,” said Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited Research Team in a note.

It added that a good monsoon, easing inflation, lower interest rates, and healthy agri output are expected to keep supporting the segment's growth. “While new EV launches may have the potential to excite the market, the issue of rare earth magnet availability is looming close, and unless resolved, can have a large near-term hit on vehicle production,” stated the brokerage and research firm.