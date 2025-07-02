M&As soar 50% to $61.3 bn in first half

MUMBAI: The domestic deal street remained strong through the first half of 2025, with total deal value reaching $61.3 billion, up 50% from the same period last year, marking the highest first-half since 2022, according to a market data.

The number of transactions rose 9%, reflecting sustained market momentum, indicating high value deals getting closed as the deal value soared 50% on-year to $61.3 billion, according to the data compiled by LSEG Deals Intelligence.

This activity has been driven by a mix of domestic consolidation, energy transition, and strategic portfolio realignment. Financial sponsors also played a key role, particularly in sectors like insurance, technology, and healthcare, Elaine Tan, the senior manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence, said Wednesday.

Energy & power led the way with $20.5 billion in deals, representing a over 16-fold increase on-year, accounting for 33.4% market share. Financials totaled $8.8 billion, up 54.3%, capturing 14.4% market share and healthcare came next with 10.6% market share and value totaling $6.5 billion, up 73.6% from a year ago, Tan said.