Medi Assist Healthcare buys Paramount TPA for Rs 312 crore

MUMBAI: The Bengaluru-based third-party insurance service provider Medi Assist Healthcare Services has acquired 100% stake in the rival firm Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA for a total consideration of around Rs 312 crore.

This acquisition marks pivotal step in Medi Assist's continued growth strategy, reinforcing its position as the country’s largest health benefits administrator.

The transaction adds Rs 4,000 crore of health premia under administration to the only publicly traded company in this segment in India, Medi Assist said in a statement on Wednesday.