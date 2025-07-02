Switch to real-time data reporting: Dy Guv Rao to credit bureaux

MUMBAI: Stating that quicker relaying of data from credit bureaus will help deepen public trust, efficiency and transparency in the financial system for everybody, the senior-most deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, M Rajeshwar Rao, has asked credit information companies like Transunion Cibil to switch to real-time data reporting from the fortnightly model being followed now.

"We must aspire to more frequent updates. Real-time or near-real-time credit reporting will improve underwriting precision, enable timely reflection of borrower actions like loan closures or repayments and deliver a superior consumer experience," Rao said while addressing a conference organised by Cibil here Tuesday. The RBI shared the speech Wednesday.

Admitting that this entails costs because of investments in technology, process reengineering, and change management, Rao underlined that the benefits will far outweigh the costs.

He also asked credit bureaux and other companies competing with Cibil, including Experian and Crif High Mark, to move towards having a "unique borrower identifier", which is uniform across the system.

"Another key challenge is identity standardisation. Credit bureaux rely on credit institutions to provide accurate and validated IDs. Without this, duplication and misreporting remain main risks," Rao said, explaining the rationale for having such a system.