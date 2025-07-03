Adani Green Energy crosses 15k MW renewable capacity

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Monday announced it has surpassed 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational renewable energy capacity, reaching a total of 15,539.9 MW.

The company said its operational portfolio includes approximately 11,005.5 MW of solar, 1,977.8 MW of wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

“Surpassing the 15,000 MW milestone is a moment of immense pride,” said Ashish Khanna, CEO of AGEL.

“This achievement is a testament to our team’s relentless focus and execution. It would not have been possible without visionary leadership, and the support of our investors, customers, teams, and partners,” Khanna added.

The company is focused on accelerating its journey from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, committing to its mission of enabling India and the world with sustainable energy solutions.

As per AGEL, its current operational capacity of 15,539.9 MW is capable of powering approximately 7.9 million homes annually. The clean energy capacity also helps avoid about 31 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The company plans to extend electricity to 13 Indian states and aims to empower the entire northeast region through renewables alone.