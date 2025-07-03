Amitabh Kant joins IndiGo as Non-Executive Director

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has appointed former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (the parent company of Indigo), subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Kant, who recently served as India’s Sherpa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Presidency, was also the Chief Executive Officer of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) for a period of six years. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Kant has held many key positions across various domains of bureaucracy.

“With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India, and transform our airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce—driving tourism, trade, and investment, while linking people, markets, and opportunities across borders. I look forward to contributing to IndiGo’s, and India's, next chapter of trade, tourism, and economic growth,” said Kant.

Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IndiGo, said, “His (Kant) leadership qualities developed over the years by managing and delivering successful projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo immensely, especially in its fast-paced international expansion. IndiGo’s team can leverage his broad based experience and knowledge in achieving its vision of becoming a global player by 2030.”

Last week, Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's company Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited had appointed former Kant as a senior advisor.