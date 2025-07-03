Delhi HC orders Patanjali to stop 'misleading' ads about Dabur Chyawanprash

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court has ordered Patanjali Ayurved, led by yoga guru Ramdev, to stop running advertisements that appear to criticize or make false claims about Dabur’s Chyawanprash.
In December 2024, Dabur went to court claiming that Patanjali’s ads were hurting its reputation and misleading people.
These ads suggested that Patanjali’s Chyawanprash is more authentic because it uses 51 herbs, compared to Dabur’s 40. Dabur said this is not true.
The Patanjali ads also hinted that other brands’ products might be unsafe for children or even contain mercury. While the ads did not mention Dabur by name, Dabur believed they were the target.
On Thursday (July 3), the Delhi High Court agreed with Dabur and issued an interim order asking Patanjali to stop showing those advertisements.
The judge said the ads may have crossed the line from regular product promotion into disparaging and misleading statements.
However, Patanjali argued that it never named Dabur directly and that the ads were just meant to promote their own product, adding that it followed proper guidelines and were not trying to damage any specific brand.
This is not the first time Patanjali has faced such issues.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had warned Ramdev and Patanjali over similar misleading claims against modern medicine and forced them to apologise.
The case is still ongoing, and the next hearing is set for July 14, 2025.
Until then, Patanjali is not allowed to show any ads that could be seen as putting down Dabur’s Chyawanprash or making unverified claims.