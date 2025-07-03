Delhi HC orders Patanjali to stop 'misleading' ads about Dabur Chyawanprash

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court has ordered Patanjali Ayurved, led by yoga guru Ramdev, to stop running advertisements that appear to criticize or make false claims about Dabur’s Chyawanprash.

In December 2024, Dabur went to court claiming that Patanjali’s ads were hurting its reputation and misleading people.

These ads suggested that Patanjali’s Chyawanprash is more authentic because it uses 51 herbs, compared to Dabur’s 40. Dabur said this is not true.

The Patanjali ads also hinted that other brands’ products might be unsafe for children or even contain mercury. While the ads did not mention Dabur by name, Dabur believed they were the target.