E-commerce sales in Tier-3 cities surge 21% YoY

With ecommerce firms such as Flipkart and Amazon gearing up for their sales, tier-2 and tier-3 cities have emerged as key growth drivers outpacing that of metros.

E-commerce and retail enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce in its summer online sale trends in 2025 reveals that tier-3 cities drove a 21% YoY growth during the 2025 summer sales as they contributor to the overall 8% increase in ecommerce order volumes.

While the sales kicked off in early May this year, the summer season saw a continued run of sale events, drawing consumers with attractive deals across categories including electronics, apparel, fashion and footwear, beauty and home decor, it said. Amazon India has announced its Prime Day 2025 deals, exclusively for Prime members. Starting from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, it said Prime Day brings savings across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs and appliances, among others.

"The summer season has become an interesting time of year, as brands and ecommerce platforms concentrate their efforts on driving sales through themed campaigns, early-bird offers, and category-specific promotions," said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce.

He added that consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities are increasingly embracing online channels for lifestyle upgrades like smart electronics, stylish home décor, and wellness products - categories once dominated by metro buyers. "This interesting trend highlights the deepening of India’s ecommerce sector,” he added.