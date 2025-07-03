Jindal Steel Chhattisgarh Ltd signs MoU with state government for projects worth Rs 105358 crore

RAIPUR: Jindal Steel Chhattisgarh Ltd, a unit of industrial powerhouse JSPL with a presence in steel, mining and power, has inked a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government for multiple projects.

Aimed at driving economic growth, generating employment, and fostering sustainable industrial development, the agreements were signed for the projects including a 500 MW solar power plant, a 2400 MW thermal power plant, and a steel plant with a capacity of 7.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

A proposed investment of Rs 1,05,358 crore will be allocated for the projects in Raigarh, the company stated.

Jindal Steel Chhattisgarh Ltd will set up a 7.5 MTPA integrated steel plant with an investment of Rs 73,000 crore. Jindal Power Ltd will set up a 3x800 MW thermal power plant with an investment of Rs 30,780 crore and a 500 MW solar power plant with an investment of Rs 1,578 crore.