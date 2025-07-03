No 'middlemen' required for lounges, says Adani Airport CEO

Adani Airport Holdings said on Thursday that passengers across India can now access lounges directly through their platform in partnership with other lounge operators, thus removing the need for any intermediaries.

The Adani Group currently operates the airports in Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram. It is also building the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

“Passengers across India can now access lounges directly through our platform in partnership with other lounge operators. This means no intermediaries – only seamless, a world class experience delivered directly to our consumers,” Adani Airport Holdings’s chief executive Arun Bansal said on LinkedIn.

Bansal added that India is at the global forefront of digital innovation. “UPl has transformed the lives of a billion Indians, revolutionising how we transact every day and accelerating our journey to becoming the third largest economy in the world. This fintech revolution has eliminated the need for middlemen across sectors, just as companies like Airbnb and Uber did several years ago.”

“We have now brought the same spirit of innovation to our own ecosystem, led by our outstanding Digital Lab team.”

Adani Airport’s move to cut middlemen and increase accessibility of lounge services comes days after Dreamfolks Services CEO and Chairperson Liberatha Peter Kallat criticised two major Indian airport operators for using pressuring tactics to disrupt her company’s business. Dreamfolks Services commands 90% market share in India's domestic lounge access market for debit and credit card programs, as per the company’s website.