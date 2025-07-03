US hiring beats expectations in June despite tariff worries

WASHINGTON: The US economy added more jobs than expected in June while the unemployment rate edged down, government data showed Thursday, offering signs of labor market strength despite worries over President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The data raises expectations that the US central bank will continue to hold interest rates steady at its July meeting, though economists warned of potential cracks beneath the surface.

Job growth came in at 147,000 last month, rising from a 144,000 figure in May -- which was also revised upwards -- said the Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate ticked down from 4.2 percent to 4.1 percent, and wage gains decelerated, the report added.

Despite concern that the jobs market -- a key source of support for the world's biggest economy -- may weaken as tariffs fuel uncertainty and add to business pressures, the latest headline numbers provide some reassurance.

Analysts believe a solid showing diminishes the prospect of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in July -- a move sure to further enrage Trump.

The US president has repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not slashing the benchmark lending rate more quickly, calling him a "stubborn mule and a stupid person."

With consumer inflation still above the Fed's two-percent target and unemployment remaining low, officials are adopting a wait-and-see approach to monitor potential effects from Trump's tariffs.

If the labor market weakened quickly, the Fed could be inclined to lower rates sooner to boost the economy, even if inflation were not progressing downwards as swiftly as hoped.