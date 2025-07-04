SEBI's probe over Jane Street saga to get wider, covering all indices and exchanges: Sources

MUMBAI: The Securities Exchange Board (SEBI), which has debarred Jane Street Group from accessing the securities markets and impounded as much as Rs 4,843 crore of illegal gains from manipulating the Bank Nifty index, is probing the other indices apart from both the exchanges.

It means that it is only the tip of the iceberg and that the ongoing probe, which is likely to take at least six more months to complete, will unearth much bigger negative surprises.

SEBI sources who are aware of the ongoing probe said,"the current interim order is based on the probe into just three -- HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank, which constitute as much as 65 per cent of the index weighting -- of the 12 Bank Nifty stocks. For a more meaningful and conclusive outcome, the regulator is continuing to probe the trading patterns in the other nine bank nifty stocks as well as all other indices as well as both exchanges.”

However, the sources quickly added that the regulator does not suspect that there are many other likely culprits.

“The interim order is not a show cause notice, and it clearly indicates that investigations into Jane Street will continue."

On the timing of the order, a source said the regulator wanted to ensure that the market was not jolted on a normal day, so they chose the day after the expiry.

On why SEBI rushed an interim report and not a final order, the source said that his underlying is that the SEBI felt that any delay would have lead to more losses for the harried retail investors as on each index expiry day, they were tricked to buying at a higher price and then forced to sell at a deep loss.

"So, had they waited for a final order, it would have led to more losses, as they could easily take another six months at least, due to the kind of data mining they would have to do," the source added.