BRICS Summit: Key takeaways for Indian business

CHENNAI: India emerged as a key architect of the BRICS agenda—driving local-currency trade, global governance reform, green investments, and digital regulation. These developments offer strong tailwinds for sectors spanning finance, infrastructure, technology, agriculture, and clean energy. With India set to assume BRICS Chairmanship in 2026, its businesses are well-positioned to capitalise on newfound opportunities.

Following are some of the highlights from the Summit as far as such opportunities are concerned:

National Currencies

BRICS leaders, including India, endorsed increasing trade settlements in national currencies, aiming to reduce reliance on the US dollar. While the idea of a common BRICS currency remains off the table, discussions around payment systems such as BRICS Pay and national-currency settlement frameworks are gaining momentum.

A new BRICS Multilateral Guarantee (BMG) mechanism, backed by the New Development Bank (NDB), was unveiled to help mobilise private investment, particularly in infrastructure, climate-related, and sustainable projects. This is expected to lower financing costs and stimulate capital inflows into India. The NDB also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its regional presence, with existing projects in India and plans to expand its office in Gujarat. Indian infrastructure, climate, and manufacturing sectors are likely beneficiaries.

India joined other BRICS members in renewing calls for reforming global institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, and UN Security Council to provide greater representation for emerging economies. This agenda closely aligns with India’s longstanding diplomatic goals.

Climate and technology

India’s green energy and agri-tech sectors are expected to benefit from a collective push toward climate action and sustainable development. Member nations called on developed countries to finance the Global South’s climate transition and expressed support for initiatives such as the Tropical Forests Forever Facility and the BRICS Grain Exchange.

The summit also focused on digital regulation, including the need to address the unauthorized use of artificial intelligence and to strengthen data protection rights. These discussions are particularly relevant for India’s fast-growing digital and AI industries. Enhanced frameworks for e-commerce and data privacy are likely to support continued growth in the domestic tech sector.

India also advocated dismantling export restrictions among BRICS countries to promote more seamless trade and supply chains. This complements India’s broader push for deeper South–South economic collaboration.

A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping led to agreements on de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control and the resumption of border patrols. This development may help restore investor confidence, particularly in India's electronics and manufacturing sectors, which have been affected by geopolitical tensions.

The BRICS joint statement also included a firm condemnation of terrorism and a call for enhanced intelligence-sharing. India, facing persistent cross-border threats, stands to benefit from stronger security cooperation within the bloc.

Impacts

The new guarantee fund and the shift toward local-currency trade could reduce borrowing costs and mitigate currency risks for Indian exporters and infrastructure developers. Initiatives like the grain exchange, forest protection funding, and clean economy programs will likely boost India’s agri-tech and clean-tech industries. With AI governance and data protection now part of the BRICS agenda, Indian tech firms gain greater clarity on regulatory direction, which should support their expansion across software, AI, and e-commerce markets.

Improved India–China ties may ease supply-chain constraints and open the door to more stable cross-border collaboration. More importantly, India’s leadership on global institutional reform, climate finance, and the expansion of the BRICS bloc enhances its international standing. According to global economic analysts, this could attract further foreign investment and reinforce the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.