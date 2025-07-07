UAE Golden Visa: Major shift for Indian investors

In a recent significant policy shift, the UAE has launched a new way for Indian citizens to obtain its Golden Visa, and experts said this is a very progressive step and the new rule marks a significant shift for Indian investors.

Under this new system, those who are eligible can secure permanent residency by paying about Rs 23.3 lakh. According to Vish Narain, Managing Partner of a private equity firm Pulsar Capital, "By making the cost affordable, the country has reiterated its desire to attract the best talent from around the world. In the global race for fostering innovation and attracting talent, they have played the ultimate "Trump" card!"

Akash Puri, Director International, India Sotheby's International Realty, said the recent overhaul of the UAE’s Golden Visa marks a significant shift in the country’s residency landscape. The new framework is more inclusive and strategically aligned with the UAE’s long-term vision.

He added that for Indian real estate investors, this change brings a two-pronged impact: Historically, property investment was one of the few avenues to secure long-term residency, prompting a surge of interest from Indian investors seeking both capital preservation and immigration benefits. "With the visa now accessible through broader channels, the urgency to invest solely for residency purposes is likely to ease—particularly in the mid-market and entry-level segments. This could cool speculative buying and encourage more grounded investment behaviour," he added.

Puri explained that investors who remain committed to the UAE property market—driven by rental yields, lifestyle advantages, or diversification—will now place greater emphasis on fundamentals like location, developer credibility, and long-term value. "Luxury and trophy assets will continue to appeal to ultra-HNWIs, who are largely unaffected by the new professional-centric criteria. For Indian investors, this is a cue to recalibrate: from residency-led transactions to value-led strategies. Over time, this evolution could establish a more stable, resilient real estate market—one that rewards strategic, long-term participation over short-term speculation," he further said.

It is said that over 5,000 Indians will apply for this nomination-based visa in three months. Freedom to stay outside the UAE for more than six months without losing residency, unlimited domestic staff sponsorship and ability to sponsor family members of any age are some of its key benefits.