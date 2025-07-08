Adani Power completes Rs. 4,000 cr acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

NEW DELHI: Adani Power Ltd. (APL) on Tuesday announced successfully completing the acquisition and resolution plan implementation of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL) for a total consideration of ₹4,000 crore. VIPL operates a 2×300 MW domestic coal-fired power plant located in Butibori, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. VIPL was undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The company, in a press note said that on June 18, 2025, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Power’s resolution plan, which was subsequently implemented on July 7, 2025. With this acquisition, APL's total operational capacity rises to 18,150 MW. The company is further expanding its base-load power generation portfolio through a combination of brownfield and greenfield projects.

“The acquisition of VIPL is a key milestone in Adani Power’s strategy to unlock value through the turnaround of stressed assets. As we continue expanding our portfolio, we remain committed to supporting India’s vision of ‘Electricity for All’ by delivering reliable, affordable base-load power that fuels the country’s sustainable growth,” SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Power Ltd.

Currently, APL is constructing six brownfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plants (USCTPPs) of 1,600 MW each at its existing sites in Singrauli-Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raipur, Raigarh, and Korba (Chhattisgarh), and Kawai (Rajasthan). Additionally, a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP is under development at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. APL is also reviving construction of a previously acquired 1,320 MW supercritical power plant at Korba. With these developments, APL is poised to strengthen its position as India’s largest private base-load power generation company, targeting an operational capacity of 30,670 MW by 2030.