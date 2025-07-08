Buch says no delay in Sebi probe into Jane Street scam; investigation began in Apr 24

MUMBAI: Disputing reports in a section of the media that the Jane Street saga indicates a regulatory failure, the former Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has said the probe into Jane Street was initiated and carried through under her watch, and that the probe began as early as in April 2024 and that such news reports are trying to create “a false narrative.”

In a press statement issued Tuesday, Puri-Buch said, Sebi began investigating the Jane Street matter more than a year before its July 3 interim order, and accused a section of the media of pushing a "false narrative" of regulatory failure.

After a stellar start, Puri-Buch got mired in alleged personal failures towards end of her three year term ending February 2025, such as not disclosing her investments in some companies Sebi probed through an offshore fund and also not informing the Sebi board about her earnings from ICICI Bank.

"The interim order... has clearly documented the sequence of events," Puri-Buch said, referring to the 105-page order along with another 500 pages in annexures, that accuses the global quant firm of expiry-day manipulation in index derivatives. Sebi’s probe started in April 2024 and involved a multi-disciplinary team tasked with examining Jane Street’s trading structures and patterns, she added.