MCX to begin electricity futures trading from July 10

MUMBAI: Commodity exchange Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has said it will be launching electricity futures contracts from July 10 in an effort to meet the rising demand for structured electricity price risk management instruments. The exchange will open trade with four futures contracts for July and three for the future months.

The Indian Energy Exchange is the market leader with more than 90% market share in electricity futures contracts and the MCX said it will be working out of their spot prices. However MCX entry comes ahead of the NSE’s which will unveiling its electricity futures contracts on July 14.

"This contract is a step towards deepening the domestic energy markets and supporting the broader goal of sustainable, market-driven power pricing," Praveena Rai, the chief executive of the bourse said, adding the launch will address real market needs.

The contract, which got regulatory nod last month, will follow Sebi's daily price limits with an initial slab of 6%, extendable up to 9% on a given day. Initial margin requirement will be a minimum of 10% or volatility-based margins, whichever is higher, the MCX said, adding client-level position limits have been capped at 3 lakh/MWh or 5% of the market-wide open interest, whichever is higher.

There will be four electricity futures contracts for the current month and three future months, Rai said. The first day with be the first business day of the launch month, and the last day of the contract will be the day before the end of the contract, he added.