Need national strategy on critical materials, says ACMA

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) is advocating for a national strategy on critical materials to safeguard the future of EV and mobility production in the country. This call comes as the auto industry is possibly looking at production cuts when the existing inventory dries out, as there has been no import of rare earth magnets in India since April this year.

“The limited availability of rare earth magnets remains a concern, underscoring the need for a national strategy on critical materials to secure the future of EV and mobility manufacturing in India,” said ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah on Tuesday.

She termed the rare earth magnet shortage a major concern and said that the industry is agile and has started to work on alternative solutions. She stated that the industry will have to become self-reliant in order to avoid the current situation where the sector is staring at a potential crisis with China putting a lid on the export of rare earth magnets.

Leveraging its mineral dominance for geopolitical influence, China has restricted exports of vital rare earths, including EV magnet components. These elements are essential for power steering, electric windows, and high-efficiency motors, making them indispensable for automakers.