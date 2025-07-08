X says Indian government ordered to block Reuters, 2,355 accounts; expresses concern over press censorship

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-led X on July 8 stated that the Indian government ordered the platform to block 2,355 accounts in India, including those of international news outlets like Reuters and ReutersWorld, without providing any proper justification.
The microblogging platform also mentioned that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) demanded immediate action -- within an hour -- and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice.
As a result, the global news agency Reuters's account was temporarily removed from the platform. Later, X reported that after public outcry, the government requested the company to unblock it.
“On July 3, 2025, the Indian government ordered X to block 2,355 accounts in India, including international news outlets like Reuters and ReutersWorld , under Section 69A of the IT Act. Non-compliance risked criminal liability,” said the platform on its public platform.
The platform also expressed serious concern over what it described as ongoing press censorship in India and said it is exploring all available legal options.
“We are deeply concerned about ongoing press censorship in India due to these blocking orders. X is exploring all legal options available. Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders. We urge affected users to pursue legal remedies through the courts,” said the platform.
Meanwhile, the ministry denied issuing specific instructions to block Reuters’ accounts, suggesting a possible miscommunication or lack of clarity in the process.
This is not the first time the Indian government and X have clashed.
X has previously challenged the government's use of content-blocking powers—particularly the alleged misuse of Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, which, according to X, bypasses the procedural safeguards of Section 69A. In a case before the Karnataka High Court, X argued that blocking orders must follow proper procedures, including the provision of reasons and prior notice.
It is also opposed the government’s new Sahyog portal, terming it a ‘censorship portal’, which allows all government agencies --from Union Ministries down to local police stations -- to issue blocking orders, using a Central government-issued template.
According to a 2022 report from the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), from 2014 to 2020, India issued 27,811 blocking orders, targeting 40,413 pieces of content or accounts. This included 9,849 orders in 2020 alone, affecting over 13,000 items. In 2023, a notable case involved the blocking of accounts linked to the farmers' protests and pro-Khalistani content.
In 2024, reports indicate that India continued issuing blocking orders, including against accounts related to political dissent and sensitive international issues like the Israel-Palestine conflict.
A February 2024 post from X's Global Government Affairs team confirmed compliance with an Indian order to block accounts and posts, though specific numbers were not disclosed.
Under Section 69A of the IT Act, the Indian government is empowered to block public access to online content if it is deemed necessary for reasons such as national security, sovereignty, public order, or preventing incitement to cognizable offenses.