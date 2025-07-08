X says Indian government ordered to block Reuters, 2,355 accounts; expresses concern over press censorship

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-led X on July 8 stated that the Indian government ordered the platform to block 2,355 accounts in India, including those of international news outlets like Reuters and ReutersWorld, without providing any proper justification.

The microblogging platform also mentioned that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) demanded immediate action -- within an hour -- and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice.

As a result, the global news agency Reuters's account was temporarily removed from the platform. Later, X reported that after public outcry, the government requested the company to unblock it.

“On July 3, 2025, the Indian government ordered X to block 2,355 accounts in India, including international news outlets like Reuters and ReutersWorld , under Section 69A of the IT Act. Non-compliance risked criminal liability,” said the platform on its public platform.

The platform also expressed serious concern over what it described as ongoing press censorship in India and said it is exploring all available legal options.