X says Centre ordered it to block 2,355 accounts, including Reuters; MeitY denies claim

NEW DELHI: Social media platform X on Tuesday alleged that the Indian government ordered it to block thousands of accounts in the country, including those belonging to international news wire Reuters and ReutersWorld, without providing any proper justification.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has pushed back, saying it had immediately written back to X instructing the platform to unblock the news outlets’ handle.

The claim and counterclaim come amid Monday’s reports that Reuters’ X handle, along with several hundred other accounts, had been withheld in India “in response to a legal demand” allegedly made by the government during Operation Sindoor in May.

And on Tuesday, X posted from its Global Affairs handle that MeitY had ordered the platform to block 2,355 accounts, including those of Reuters and ReutersWorld, demanding “immediate action — within an hour” and instructing that the accounts “remain blocked until further notice.”

“On July 3, 2025, the Indian government ordered X to block 2,355 accounts in India, including international news outlets like Reuters and ReutersWorld , under Section 69A of the IT Act. Non-compliance risked criminal liability,” X wrote via its Global Government Affairs handle.