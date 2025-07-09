Bharti Airtel chooses Ericsson core for Fixed Wireless Access

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a partnership with Ericsson to support the rollout of its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India using Ericsson’s core network portfolio. In a press note, the telco stated that the deployment will enhance Airtel's core network capability and capacity for FWA, thereby improving the customer experience for Airtel FWA users.
As part of this agreement, Ericsson is introducing a new platform that will support high-capacity FWA with a smaller footprint and improved total cost of ownership. The solution builds on the previously announced dual-mode 5G Core solution deal between Ericsson and Airtel for the 5G packet core, which established a unified and future-ready network infrastructure to support Airtel’s transition to 5G Standalone (SA).
“This strategic implementation is specifically designed to accommodate rapidly increasing customer data requirements, ensuring robust performance and seamless connectivity even under peak demand. This rollout is another step in the sustained success of our collaboration with Ericsson, demonstrating our collective capability to leverage cutting-edge technology for elevated overall customer experience,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.
Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, stated that Ericsson’s Local Packet Gateway (LPG) is designed to deliver high performance with efficiency and scalability, making it ideal for driving Airtel’s 5G FWA ambitions. “This collaboration is not just about advanced technology it’s about enabling inclusive digital transformation and bridging the digital divide in the country,” he added.
This agreement builds on a partnership that spans over 25 years and covers multiple generations of mobile technology. With this latest collaboration, Ericsson and Bharti Airtel reaffirm their shared commitment to powering India’s digital future.