Bharti Airtel chooses Ericsson core for Fixed Wireless Access

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a partnership with Ericsson to support the rollout of its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India using Ericsson’s core network portfolio. In a press note, the telco stated that the deployment will enhance Airtel's core network capability and capacity for FWA, thereby improving the customer experience for Airtel FWA users.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson is introducing a new platform that will support high-capacity FWA with a smaller footprint and improved total cost of ownership. The solution builds on the previously announced dual-mode 5G Core solution deal between Ericsson and Airtel for the 5G packet core, which established a unified and future-ready network infrastructure to support Airtel’s transition to 5G Standalone (SA).