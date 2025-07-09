SIPs cross Rs 27K-cr-mark; total AUM soars to Rs 74.4 tln: Amfi

Driven by the mark-to-market gains in equities, the overall net assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to Rs 74.4 trillion Rs 72.20 trillion in May and Rs 69.99 lakh crore in April. The rise was led by a 24% to Rs 23,587 crore, taking the net inflow to Rs 49,095 crore, 66% jump over May. Continuing inflows into SIPs which crossed the Rs 27,000-crore mark for the first time, also boosted the overall industry AUM, show the latest industry lobby Amfi data.

Another booster for the overall market was the continuing inflows into the SIPs, which set a new record of crossing the Rs 27,000 crore in the reporting month.

The massive claw back in inflows into equity funds in the reporting month comes after a sharp 22% decline in May, the Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi) said on Wednesday. This makes inflows into equity funds remaining in the positive zone for the 52nd month in a row.

Market benchmarks remained largely stable and investor sentiment appeared to reflect this optimism. During the month, Nifty gained 2.7%, while the Sensex gained 3.1% despite continued uncertainty amidst global trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.

However, inflows through new fund offers fetched only Rs 1,986 crore, 52% down from the previous months when it was Rs 4,170 crore.

Inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route rose to a new high of Rs 27,269 crore in June, highlighting retail investors growing discipline and resilience despite market volatility. This marked a 2.2% increase over Rs 26,688 crore seen in May, and a 5.2% rise over March.