Hindustan Unilever appoints Priya Nair as first woman CEO, replaces Rohit Jawa

MUMBAI: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm, has announced key management changes Thursday, appointing Priya Nair as the first woman chief executive and managing director for the next five years beginning August 1, 2025, and replacing the incumbent Rohit Jawa.

The Kohlapur-born Nair joins the elite club of desi C-suite executives to head global organisations. Nair, born to Malayalee parents and educated in Mumbai’s Syndheham College, is currently the president for beauty and wellbeing division of the Anglo-Dutch major Unilever.

In an exchange filing, the FMCG major said Jawa who took over as the CEO and MD, in 2023, will step down as the CEO and MD on July 31, to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey. Jawa was appointed as a director on the board from April 1, 2023 and was designated as EEO & MD effective June 27, 2023.

Nair is be the first woman to be the first CEO and MD of HUL in its decades of journey in the country, and join the HUL board and will continue to be a member of the Unilever leadership executive team, the company said.

"Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," HUL chairman Nitin Paranjpe said in the statement in which he also thanked Jawa for “leading the business through tough market conditions and strengthening its foundations for success.”