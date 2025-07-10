Indian markets slip on Thursday due to global uncertainties, earnings-related caution

CHENNAI: Indian benchmark indices opened on a cautious note with a slight negative bias on Thursday, July 10, amid muted global cues, investor caution ahead of the US-India trade talks, and anticipation surrounding the Q1-FY26 earnings season.

At 11:16 AM, BSE Sensex was down 239 points or 0.29% at 83,296.10, while Nifty 50 slipped 89 points to 25,386.75.

Key drivers for the fall of indices include a mixed Asian markets trend and the uncertainties regarding US Federal Reserve policy and global trade.

Japan traded lower, while China, Korea, and Hong Kong showed modest gains.

Global investor sentiment was cautious amid concerns over US Federal Reserve policy and trade uncertainties. Market participants are awaiting clarity on the US-India trade pact after the expiry of the 90-day US tariff suspension on July 9.

No official agreement has been announced yet, contributing to market uncertainty.