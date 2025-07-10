RCom account not fraud: Canara Bank tells Bombay HC

MUMBAI: In a dramatic turnaround and a likely setback to the State Bank’s effort to recover its dues from RCom, the crippled telecom company that was promoted by Anil Ambani, state-run lender Canara Bank has informed the Bombay High Court that it has withdrawn its order classifying the loan as fraudulent.

Following this disclosure, a bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale on Thursday disposed of the petition filed by Ambani challenging the bank's order issued last year, saying “nothing survives in it now,” and asked the bank to inform “the withdrawal order to the Reserve Bank,” a PTI report quoting the judge said Thursday.

In September 2024, Canara Bank became the first lender to classify the RCom account, which is has been in NCLT since 2019 and is yet to have a resolution, as fraudulent in its report to the Reserve Bank and the fraud classification though came out into the public domain only in November 2024 when the bank informed the exchanges.

The crippled company owes more than Rs 40,000 crore to a slew of lenders led by SBI and the loans became NPAs since March 2017.