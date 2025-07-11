AI revenues have grown this quarter: TCS COO

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services's the growth for the June quarter was led by AI & Data, TCS Interactive and cyber security.
Though the company did not quantify specific revenues from AI, top executives in an interaction with the media said, from the new-age service line perspective, all offerings--AI, data & cyber security--have grown well in the June quarter and that the company is witnessing strong demand from its customers.
"Customers are investing in industry-specific solutions. AI for modernisation is coming across as a strong theme because Gen AI is now becoming the tool to really understand the legacy code," said Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS.
Subramanian, who is the first woman COO at TCS, took charge from May this year. She said the company's AI revenues have grown in Q1.
"Customers are looking at building industry-specific solutions with AI, so that's an area of opportunity where we are seeing increased demand and the second area is modernisation," she said, adding that customers are also looking at how they scale AI within their enterprise.
With enterprises advancing from pilots to scaled GenAI deployments, the company's AI & Data unit delivered robust growth in Q1. TCS' total contract value (TCV) in Q1 stood at USD 9.4 billion.
"If you look at Gen AI over the last 3 years, it was new and showed us the promise. Everybody was trying to experiment with it and there were individual use cases and people were wanting to see the power of this technology. But almost three years later now, people see how they can reimagine their businesses, and their ways of working with AI," she explained at the post-earnings conference.
When you look at AI revenues, AI is pervasive, you will have industry-specific projects, you will have AI that is embedded when you are doing engineering or IT operations. Across the board there is momentum, she added. TCS also said that it now has 114,000 people with higher order AI skills.