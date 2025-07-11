AI revenues have grown this quarter: TCS COO

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services's the growth for the June quarter was led by AI & Data, TCS Interactive and cyber security.

Though the company did not quantify specific revenues from AI, top executives in an interaction with the media said, from the new-age service line perspective, all offerings--AI, data & cyber security--have grown well in the June quarter and that the company is witnessing strong demand from its customers.

"Customers are investing in industry-specific solutions. AI for modernisation is coming across as a strong theme because Gen AI is now becoming the tool to really understand the legacy code," said Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS.

Subramanian, who is the first woman COO at TCS, took charge from May this year. She said the company's AI revenues have grown in Q1.