Govt launches e-truck scheme for buyers with Rs 500 crore outlay

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday launched a scheme to provide financial incentives for electric truck manufacturers under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme with an outlay of Rs 500 crore. The incentive will be available to buyers of e-trucks against scrapping of existing non-EV trucks.

Under the scheme, buyers of e-trucks above 3.5 tonnes up to 55 tonnes will be eligible for incentives from Rs 2.7 lakh to a maximum of Rs 9.6 lakh.

According to the ministry officials even new buyers of e-trucks can avail the scheme provided they buy scrapping certificates from the market. The certificate is provided by the registered vehicle scrapper. The eligibility of the certificate is checked. If the person is eligible, he can then add buyer details, vehicle details, and proceed with Aadhaar-based authentication. After that, an SMS is sent to the buyer, and the process can be initiated.

The scheme is likely to support deployment of 5,600 e-trucks across the country. Out of those, 1100 e-trucks will be registered in Delhi.