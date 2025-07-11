Govt says iPhone production unaffected by Foxconn’s recall of Chinese workers

NEW DELHI: As iPhone manufacturer Foxconn recalls its Chinese employees from India, the Indian government has said it is not concerned about any potential disruption to iPhone production in the country, citing Apple’s alternative manufacturing options overseas. It means Foxconn can deploy employees from other regions such as Vietnam, Taiwan, or Brazil if needed.

“I would look at it more as an opportunity. If the workers want to go back, it's between the company and the workers. They will have to make arrangements to ensure the work continues — production won’t be impacted. We facilitated their visas,” said the senior official from MeitY.

Last week, reports indicated that Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple, had recalled around 300 Chinese engineers and technicians from its Indian factories. This move leaves mainly Taiwanese support personnel still based in India.

Although the exact reasons behind the recall are unclear, it is believed to be linked to China’s broader efforts to limit technology transfers and restrict the export of advanced manufacturing equipment to India. The decision could potentially disrupt iPhone assembly lines at Foxconn's key manufacturing hubs in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, ahead of the launch of iPhone 17 in the coming months.