Govt says iPhone production unaffected by Foxconn’s recall of Chinese workers

NEW DELHI: As iPhone manufacturer Foxconn recalls its Chinese employees from India, the Indian government has said it is not concerned about any potential disruption to iPhone production in the country, citing Apple’s alternative manufacturing options overseas. It means Foxconn can deploy employees from other regions such as Vietnam, Taiwan, or Brazil if needed.
“I would look at it more as an opportunity. If the workers want to go back, it's between the company and the workers. They will have to make arrangements to ensure the work continues — production won’t be impacted. We facilitated their visas,” said the senior official from MeitY.
Last week, reports indicated that Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple, had recalled around 300 Chinese engineers and technicians from its Indian factories. This move leaves mainly Taiwanese support personnel still based in India.
Although the exact reasons behind the recall are unclear, it is believed to be linked to China’s broader efforts to limit technology transfers and restrict the export of advanced manufacturing equipment to India. The decision could potentially disrupt iPhone assembly lines at Foxconn's key manufacturing hubs in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, ahead of the launch of iPhone 17 in the coming months.
“And I think, as far as Apple is concerned, they have alternatives overseas. We are monitoring the situation. The primary responsibility lies with the company — Apple — to ensure that the manufacturer doesn’t impact production,” the official added.
In FY 2024–25, Apple assembled iPhones worth $14 billion in India — roughly one out of every seven iPhones produced globally — through facilities operated by Foxconn, Pegatron, and India’s Tata Group. Between March and May 2025, Foxconn exported 97% of its India-made iPhones to the U.S. market, amounting to $3.2 billion in shipments.
According to reports, Apple is aiming to increase iPhone production in India to account for 25% of its global output. This ambition was underscored in May 2025, when Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the majority of iPhones sold in the US during the April–June quarter would be manufactured in India — a milestone in Apple’s efforts to diversify its supply chain beyond China.
Foxconn, one of Apple’s largest contract manufacturers, also announced in May 2025 that it would invest $1.5 billion in its Indian operations, with a particular focus on expanding the production of display modules for iPhones.