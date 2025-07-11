Weak start to earnings season weighs on the Street; Sensex and Nifty decline about 1% each

Indian stock market suffered noticeable losses on Friday as investors' sentiment turned cautious after a weak start to the Q1FY26 earnings season. The BSE Sensex closed 690 points, or 0.83% down at 82,500.47, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,149.85, down 205 points, or 0.81%. This is the second straight week when the benchmarks have registered a decline. The two indices fell about 1.1% each this week,

Broader indices mirrored the weakness on Friday, with the Nifty Midcap 100 slipping 0.8% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining nearly 1%, indicating a risk-off undertone across the market.

“Sentiment turned risk-averse amid mounting concerns over a tepid Q1 earnings season, exacerbated by Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) underwhelming quarterly performance and cautious management commentary,” said Bajaj Broking in a note.

Sectorally, the sell-off was widespread. Nifty IT emerged as the worst hit, plunging 1.8%, as investor confidence in the tech space waned post-TCS results. Rate sensitive sectors such as Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Infra fell between 1 and 2% on Friday.

Shares of TCS fell 3.5% to settle at 3,264.50 on the NSE after the IT giant reported a drop in Q1FY26 revenue, especially a 3.3% sequential drop in constant currency revenue. Following this, brokerage firms such as Nomura and UBS trimmed their price targets for TCS.

US President Donald Trump's fresh diktat on tariffs renewed concerns of another round of trade war. He announced a 35% tariff rate for goods imported from Canada and signalled that the baseline tariff rates for countries that do not get tariff letters could be set at 15% or 20%, significantly higher than the current 10%.