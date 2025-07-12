Vinfast to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities in India 

NEW DELHI: Vietnamese electric carmaker Vinfast has signed partnership agreements with 13 dealer groups to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities in India. VinFast, which is all set to launch its first electric vehicle in India, aims to establish 35 dealerships here by the end of CY 2025.

The carmaker will commence pre-booking of its two models - VF 6 and VF 7 - from July 15.

The initial set of dealerships will be established in key urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa.

Pham SanhChau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, “This partnership reinforces our focus on delivering an elevated EV experience backed by reliability, customer trust, and service excellence. As we prepare to bring our electric SUVs to Indian roads, we are focused on ensuring that customers across key cities have seamless access to VinFast’s world-class products and support infrastructure.”