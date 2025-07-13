125CC+ segment remains critical growth driver for Bajaj Auto: Chairman

Bajaj Auto places significant importance to 125CC+ motorcycle segment for maintaining future growth momentum even as it plans to expand presence in the electric vehicle segment. In the letter to shareholders published in the company’s annual report, Chairman Niraj Bajaj says the company remains committed to driving competitiveness in the strategically relevant and important 125cc+ motorcycle segment.

Bajaj said that the company’s annual revenues from Pulsar brand at nearly Rs 15,000 crore, of which, Rs 10,000 crore domestically, on the back of the highest-ever retails in 125cc+ segment reinforcing the strength of its proposition.

“While the overall domestic motorcycles performance was subdued by a relatively weak second half that saw a loss of market share, we view this as a critical area and are taking clear and targeted actions to regain momentum,” he added.

The chairman also reposed faith in the game-changing Freedom CNG motorcycle to accelerate its push to convert budget-conscious 100-110cc riders, leveraging its 50% operational cost savings. "Freedom isn’t just a bike; it’s a blueprint for sustainable, affordable performance," Bajaj noted.

The chairman emphasised that the electric revolution remained central to Bajaj’s future course of action. Having seized the No. 1 electric scooter spot with its iconic Chetak scooters, the focus shifts to scaling up Chetak even further with a view growing volumes, market share leadership and improving unit economics

In the electric three-wheelers segment, the company now aims to replicate Bajaj’s ICE dominance with the newly launched GoGo brand in the e-rickshaw space.

After weathering currency storms, exports roared back with 13.9% growth. The priority now is to "broad-base" this recovery. Latin America’s record performance and Triumph’s global rollout (now in 17 countries) provide tailwinds. Bajaj stressed leveraging improving macro conditions while maintaining leadership in key markets like Africa and Southeast Asia.

Acknowledging challenges from rising competition, potential margin pressure, and a strengthening rupee, the chairman said that disciplined execution, cost management, and leveraging the robust ₹17,000 crore cash surplus to fund growth will help the company overcome these challenges.