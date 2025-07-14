HCLTech Q1 net profit down 9.7% at Rs 3,843 crore, revenue up 8.2%

BENGALURU: HCLTech on Monday missed street estimates and reported a 9.7% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,843 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared to Rs 4,257 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue in the first quarter stood at Rs 30,349 crore, up 8.2% y-o-y. The IT services firm also lowered its EBIT margin forecast for FY26 from 18%-19% to 17%-18%. In FY26, the company's revenue growth is expected to be between 3.0% and 5.0% y-o-y in CC.

"Q1 is traditionally a soft quarter for HCLTech. The environment remains stable from an overall perspective with some variations across specific verticals. It also did not deteriorate as feared at the start of the quarter," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, during the Q1 post-earnings press conference.

The company's EBIT stood at Rs 4,942 crore (16.3% of revenue), down 9.2% q-o-q and up 3.1% y-o-y.

He added that margins fell short of expectations as utilisation dropped due to a delay in ramp-up for a specific programme. "We also had a one-time impact from a client bankruptcy," he said, adding that they are committed to accelerating investments in Gen AI.