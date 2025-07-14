Ola Electric's losses widen, revenue falls by 50% in Q1 of FY26

Ola Electric Mobility’s losses widened to Rs 428 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1 of FY26) while ITS revenue from operations fell sharply by 50% to Rs 828 crore. The firm had reported a net loss of Rs 347 crore and revenue of Rs 1,644 crore in the same period last year.

Sales for the electric two-wheeler maker fell from 125,198 units in Q1 of FY25 to 68,192 units in Q1 of FY26, reflecting a sharp loss in market share amid increased competition from legacy players such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor.

Despite a surge in losses and fall in revenue, investors gave a big thumbs up to the business updates as shares of Ola Electric surged nearly 20% on Monday. Investors cheered the company’s announcement that its auto business crossed a major milestone by being EBITDA positive for the month of June.