Ola Electric's losses widen, revenue falls by 50% in Q1 of FY26

Ola Electric Mobility’s losses widened to Rs 428 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1 of FY26) while ITS revenue from operations fell sharply by 50% to Rs 828 crore. The firm had reported a net loss of Rs 347 crore and revenue of Rs 1,644 crore in the same period last year.
Sales for the electric two-wheeler maker fell from 125,198 units in Q1 of FY25 to 68,192 units in Q1 of FY26, reflecting a sharp loss in market share amid increased competition from legacy players such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor.
Despite a surge in losses and fall in revenue, investors gave a big thumbs up to the business updates as shares of Ola Electric surged nearly 20% on Monday. Investors cheered the company’s announcement that its auto business crossed a major milestone by being EBITDA positive for the month of June.
“With Production Linked Incentive (PLI) benefits beginning from Q2 for Gen 3 product portfolio, gross margin is projected to rise to 35% - 40%, and the company anticipates full-year Auto EBITDA of above 5%. The company also expects the auto business to remain EBITDA positive from Q2 onwards,” said Ola Electric in a statement.
The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company expects to sell between 325,000 to 375,000 vehicles and generate revenue of Rs 4200-4700 crore in FY26.
Ola also informed that the in-house production of its 4680 Bharat Cell will begin powering vehicles starting this Navratri. The company expects that by the end of FY26, it would fully utilise the 1.4 GWh, and install the remaining capacity to get to 5 GWh and scale consumption to 5 GWh through FY27.
Ola also claimed that it has successfully developed Heavy Rare Earths (HRE) free motors which are scheduled for production deployment in Q3 of FY26.