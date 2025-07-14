Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting appoints Kumar Chander as new CEO

BENGALURU: In a significant leadership transition, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Monday announced the appointment of Kumar Chander, currently President – Southeast Asia and Yardley India, as new CEO, effective February 1, 2026.

Vineet Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Managing Director of Wipro Enterprises, will retire in January 2026 after 40 years with the organisation.

Agrawal joined Wipro in 1985 and became CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting in 2002. Over the past two decades, he has led the transformation of the company into a global FMCG conglomerate, the company said.

Under his leadership, Wipro Consumer Care completed 15 acquisitions, significantly expanded its global brand portfolio, and grew Santoor into one of India’s top two soap brands.

When Agrawal took charge in 2003, the business was primarily focused on vanaspati, soap, and lighting within India. Today, it operates in over 60 countries across categories including personal care, home care, skin care, foods, lighting, and seating products.