Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting appoints Kumar Chander as new CEO

BENGALURU: In a significant leadership transition, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Monday announced the appointment of Kumar Chander, currently President – Southeast Asia and Yardley India, as new CEO, effective February 1, 2026.
Vineet Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Managing Director of Wipro Enterprises, will retire in January 2026 after 40 years with the organisation.
Agrawal joined Wipro in 1985 and became CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting in 2002. Over the past two decades, he has led the transformation of the company into a global FMCG conglomerate, the company said.
Under his leadership, Wipro Consumer Care completed 15 acquisitions, significantly expanded its global brand portfolio, and grew Santoor into one of India’s top two soap brands.
When Agrawal took charge in 2003, the business was primarily focused on vanaspati, soap, and lighting within India. Today, it operates in over 60 countries across categories including personal care, home care, skin care, foods, lighting, and seating products.
Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., said, “Vineet has played a defining role in shaping Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting into a formidable, globally respected business - growing it from Rs 300 crore in 2003 to over Rs 10,600 crore now, transforming it from a domestic player to a truly international business. He transformed Santoor into a leading Indian brand, led 15 strategic acquisitions, and built a strong platform for innovation and growth."
Vineet Agrawal said, “It has been a privilege to be part of Wipro for 40 years and to lead Consumer Care & Lighting over the last two decades. Together, we have built a global business rooted in strong systems, disciplined execution, and integrity."
Kumar Chander has been with Wipro Consumer Care for 34 years and has led operations across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. As President – Southeast Asia and Yardley India, he played a key role in integrating Wipro Consumer Care’s international acquisitions and establishing the acquired brands into leadership positions in these geographies, the company said in a statement.
Beginning October 2025, Kumar will work closely with Vineet to ensure a smooth leadership transition. He will be based at the Wipro Enterprises headquarters in Bengaluru.