Air India to partially resume international flights from August 1, full restoration in October

Air India is partially restoring its international flight schedule, which had been curtailed under a 'safety pause' following the tragic accident involving AI171 on June 12. The partial resumption will see restoration of some frequencies from August 1, relative to July, with full restoration planned from October 1.

The Tata Group airline’s decision to restore its international flights comes days after India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) published its preliminary report on the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The report, released late Saturday night, stated that both engine fuel switches had moved to the "cutoff" position seconds after takeoff, leading to a loss of thrust and the eventual crash.

Air India said on Tuesday that the safety pause enabled them to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodate longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East.