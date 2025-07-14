Air India, Air India Express check fuel control switches in all Boeing aircraft after probe findings

NEW DELHI: Air India has begun inspection of all Boeing aircraft in its fleet following the release of the preliminary report on the Ahmedabad flight crash by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB).

The report cited a December 2018 directive from the US-based Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on possible disengagement of fuel control switches in Boeing aircraft.

This weekend, Air India initiated checks on the locking mechanisms of all its Boeing 787 aircraft. Its subsidiary, Air India Express, also started inspections of all its Boeing 737s, including its New Generation (NG) models.

The DGCA on Monday had also released an order making these checks mandatory.

A source said, “As a precautionary measure, Air India began carrying out checks in the fuel control switches from Saturday. No anomaly has been found in any of them. The airline has 33 Boeings in its fleet with 29 of them presently in operation. The checks on 50 per cent of them have been completed. Four of them are out for long-term maintenance checks and checks will be done on them when they return.”

He added, “We did not expect any of them to have a problem. And no issue has been found.”