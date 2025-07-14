DGCA asks all airlines to complete Boeing fuel control switches inspection within one week

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all airlines with Boeing aircraft in their fleet to complete inspections of their fuel control switches by July 17.
The directive follows a preliminary probe report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Saturday. The directive cited a December 2018 order by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warning of the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on Boeing planes.
The order by DGCA states the FAA has issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) number: NM-18-33 dated 17 December 2018, regarding the potential for disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on Boeing Company Model 717-200 airplanes, Model 737-700, -7000, -800, and -900ER series airplanes, Model 737-8 and -9 airplanes, Model 747-400, -400D, -400F, -8, and -BF series airplanes; Model 757-200, -200CB, -200PF, and -300 series airplanes, Model 767-200, -300, -300F, -400ER, and -20 series airplanes; Model 787-8, -9, and -10 airplanes, Model MD-11 and MD-11F airplanes, and Model MD-90-30 airplanes.
“It has come to the notice of DGCA, that several operators - internationally as well as domestic - have initiated inspection on their aircraft fleet as per the SAIB NM-18-33 dated 17th December 2018. In view of the above, all airline operators of the affected aircraft are hereby advised to complete the inspection required under SAIB Number NM-18-33, dated 17th December 2018, no later than 21st July 2025,” the order said.
It said that the inspection plan and report after accomplishment of inspection needs to be submitted to the concerned Regional Offices of the DGCA.
“Strict adherence to the timeline is essential to ensure continued airworthiness and safety of operations,” it added.
For non-mandatory instructions, including service bulletins, service letters, and other information such as SAIB issued by the State where the aircraft is designed or manufactured, action needs to be taken by the airline operators as per Civil Aviation Requirements, it added.