DGCA asks all airlines to complete Boeing fuel control switches inspection within one week

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all airlines with Boeing aircraft in their fleet to complete inspections of their fuel control switches by July 17.

The directive follows a preliminary probe report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Saturday. The directive cited a December 2018 order by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warning of the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on Boeing planes.

The order by DGCA states the FAA has issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) number: NM-18-33 dated 17 December 2018, regarding the potential for disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on Boeing Company Model 717-200 airplanes, Model 737-700, -7000, -800, and -900ER series airplanes, Model 737-8 and -9 airplanes, Model 747-400, -400D, -400F, -8, and -BF series airplanes; Model 757-200, -200CB, -200PF, and -300 series airplanes, Model 767-200, -300, -300F, -400ER, and -20 series airplanes; Model 787-8, -9, and -10 airplanes, Model MD-11 and MD-11F airplanes, and Model MD-90-30 airplanes.