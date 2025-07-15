ICICI Lombard net profit zooms 47.6% to Rs 746.6 crore on motor segment growth

MUMBAI: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a net profit of Rs 746.6 crore in the June quarter, up a strong 47.6% from Rs 505.9 crore in the same period a year ago, as the company had lower claims and higher premium collection from the staple motor segment.

The surge was primarily driven by higher investment income and a recovery in underwriting performance, particularly in the motor segment, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Gross written premium during the quarter inched up 1.5% to Rs 805 crore from Rs 793 crore in the same quarter last year, while net written premium rose to Rs 561 crore, up 4.7% from Rs 536 crore and the net premium earned came in at Rs 513.6 crore, up 14%.

Total income surged to Rs 608 crore in Q1 from Rs 535 crore, bolstered by a sharp rise in investment income.

Net income from investments increased to Rs 94.3 crore, up 11.6 percent from Rs 84.45 crore.