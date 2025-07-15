India-US trade deal progressing as per terms of reference, says govt official

The Indo-US trade deal is progressing as per the terms of reference decided between the two countries, commerce ministry officials said on Tuesday. Giving an update on the negotiations, the ministry said that a team of India negotiators is in the US for carrying out the fifth round of negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement.
“The first round of negotiations took place when the US team visited India last week of March. We finalized terms of negotiations thereafter, and the negotiations have been going thereafter. Two rounds of discussions were held when India visited the US in April and May. Then in June, again, the United States team came to India, and we had the fourth round of discussions and negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement,” said chief negotiator and commerce secretary-designate Rajesh Agarwal on Tuesday.
Agarwal refused to speak on any specific details of the negotiations between the two countries. India is hoping to close a limited trade deal by 1 August 2025, when the extended deadline for implementation of reciprocal tariff ends. The US has already announced the revised reciprocal tariff rates for two dozen countries. The revised rates are in the 25-40% range. New tariff for India has not been announced yet.
The trade data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday showed that despite the 10% reciprocal tariff imposed by the US, India’s exports to the US has jumped by a healthy 22% in April-June quarter, while imports from the country have increased by 12% during the same period.
Explaining the growth in exports to the US despite a 10% baseline reciprocal tariff imposed by the US, another commerce ministry official said except for a 10% baseline tariff, no other tariff is there for countries across the world barring China, which has got a higher tariff of 40%. Therefore, he said in relative terms, there has not been much change for countries exporting to the US.
Meanwhile, the commerce ministry officials hope to close the negotiations for the ASEAN trade deal by October. Commerce Secretary-designate Rajesh Agrawal said that the 10th and 11th rounds of talks between the two sides are likely in August in the national capital and in October in Malaysia.
"We are engaged in the negotiations. Nine rounds of talks have been concluded so far...The progress so far has been chequered, it is not (what we could have been) like, but the good part is that we are moving on many aspects, especially on customs and trade facilitation," Agrawal told reporters here.
India is keen on an upgraded trade deal with the 10-nation ASEAN bloc as there is growing demand from the industry for a relook at the FTA, which is believed to be loaded against India.