AI helping us uncover new growth opportunities: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

BENGALURU: Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially Generative and Agentic AI, is becoming a game-changer and is helping us rethink how we work, uncover new growth opportunities and deliver greater value to our clients, said Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji.
Speaking at the company's 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, he pointed out that FY25 was a year of significant change -- both for Wipro and the world.
Talking about the shift in the macro landscape, he said the company stayed focused on its clients. "We’ve executed with discipline and made bold investments to prepare for what’s next. These choices are shaping Wipro’s next chapter," he said.
Looking ahead, he said the external environment may stay uncertain. "But resilient businesses are built during times like these. We’ve used this time to invest in our people, deepen our client relationships, and stay grounded in our purpose," he stated.
In FY25, the company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 92,972.4 crore compared to Rs 92,391.1 crore.
Premji also said that starting from FY26, the company expects to return to shareholders at least 70% of the net income cumulatively over a three-year period. "A one-to-one bonus issue in Q2 and an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share in Q3 highlight our strong commitment to returning value to our shareholders," he said.
This December, Wipro turns 80, and Premji said this is a milestone that’s rare in any industry.
About 37% of the company's workforce are women, and 37% are Gen Z. Premji also said that they are sharpening the focus on becoming a consulting-led, AI-powered organisation. "Our acquisition of Capco a few years ago gave us a strong start in financial services consulting. Since then, we’ve expanded that strength across other industries. AI is now at the heart of how we work. It helps us move faster, improve quality, boost productivity, and deliver better experiences — all at scale," he added.
Talking about agentic AI, the Wipro chairman said it is opening up the next frontier and that intelligent agents are beginning to act independently, driving outcomes at scale.
The company has already built over 200 agents in partnership with its hyperscalers. Including Premji, almost all its employees have completed foundational GenAI training. "Over 87,000 have gone through advanced, role-specific upskilling. This includes teams in HR, sales, finance and delivery functions," he added.