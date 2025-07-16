AI helping us uncover new growth opportunities: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

BENGALURU: Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially Generative and Agentic AI, is becoming a game-changer and is helping us rethink how we work, uncover new growth opportunities and deliver greater value to our clients, said Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji.

Speaking at the company's 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, he pointed out that FY25 was a year of significant change -- both for Wipro and the world.

Talking about the shift in the macro landscape, he said the company stayed focused on its clients. "We’ve executed with discipline and made bold investments to prepare for what’s next. These choices are shaping Wipro’s next chapter," he said.

Looking ahead, he said the external environment may stay uncertain. "But resilient businesses are built during times like these. We’ve used this time to invest in our people, deepen our client relationships, and stay grounded in our purpose," he stated.

In FY25, the company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 92,972.4 crore compared to Rs 92,391.1 crore.