Cabinet approves enhanced- investment autonomy for NTPC, NLCIL

NEW DELHI: In a move to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects in India, the government has granted enhanced financial autonomy to NTPC Limited and NLC India Limited (NLCIL), two major Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

The Cabinet has approved the relaxation of existing investment guidelines to allow NTPC Limited to increase its investment in NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary. This move raises the previous investment ceiling from ₹7,500 crore to ₹20,000 crore. The decision is aimed at facilitating NTPC’s goal of achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

It is expected to expedite the development of renewable projects, reinforce the national power infrastructure, and help ensure reliable, round-the-clock electricity supply across the country. Similarly, NLCIL has received Cabinet approval to invest ₹7,000 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL). NIRL will use these funds to invest in renewable energy projects directly or through joint ventures, without requiring prior approval under existing guidelines.

This investment is also exempt from the 30% net worth ceiling stipulated by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) for CPSE investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures, thereby providing NLCIL and NIRL with greater financial and operational flexibility. This initiative supports NLCIL’s strategic vision of developing 10.11 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and scaling it up to 32 GW by 2047.

It aligns with India’s climate commitments announced at COP26, including the pledge to establish 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030 under the “Panchamrit” agenda and to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070.

NLCIL, a key Navratna CPSE, currently operates seven renewable energy assets with a total installed capacity of 2 GW. India has already reached a significant milestone in its energy transition by achieving 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources—five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

NTPC, as the country’s leading power utility and a Maharatna CPSE, is targeting the addition of 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 to support the national goal of reaching 500 GW by 2030 and, ultimately, achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.