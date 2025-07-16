EU must 'reevaluate' aviation green targets: IATA chief

SINGAPORE: The European Union must reconsider the green targets it has set for airlines due to the lack of production of renewable fuels, the head of global industry group IATA said Wednesday.

Under ambitious plans to tackle climate change, the EU requires airlines to gradually increase the amount of so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) they use to power planes.

Airlines, however, complain that SAF is not widely available and too expensive.

"I've been critical of the EU targets because I don't think they're going to be achieved," International Air Transport Association director-general Willie Walsh told reporters in Singapore.

"I struggle to see how we will have sufficient sustainable aviation fuel available to meet the near-term target."

EU rules require carriers to include two percent of SAF in their fuel mix starting this year, rising to six percent in 2030 before soaring to 70 percent from 2050.