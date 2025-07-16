Festive season to generate over 2.16 lakh jobs this year, compensation levels expected to rise

BENGALURU: Over 2.16 lakh seasonal jobs will be generated during the festive season, which begins from next month. Also, hiring demand for gig and temporary employment will be up 15-20% compared to last year during H2 2025. Ecommerce giants Flipkart and Amazon have already announced their sales and with Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra around the corner, hiring in sectors such as retail, ecommerce, BFSI, logistics & hospitality is gaining momentum.

Many companies are advancing their hiring cycles to stay ahead of demand and ensure operational readiness for what is expected to be a stronger-than-usual festive period, said Adecco India. This year’s hiring uptick is being driven by improved consumer sentiment, a favourable monsoon boosting rural demand, post-election economic optimism, and aggressive seasonal promotions, it added.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune continue to lead in seasonal hiring demand—up 19% from last year. Also, tier 2 cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Varanasi are witnessing a 42% increase in demand. Adecco finds that there has been growing traction in emerging hubs such as Kanpur, Kochi, and Vijayawada, indicating a broader geographic spread of festive hiring.

Compensation levels are also expected to rise by 12-15% in metro markets and by 18-22% in emerging cities. About 23% more women are participating in this seasonal hiring wave compared to previous years.