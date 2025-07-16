Markets decline in early trade tracking muted trend in global peers

MUMBAI: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday in-line with a muted trend in global equities amid an uptick in US inflation.

Tariff-related uncertainty also made investors to stay on the sidelines, experts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 103.16 points to 82,467.75 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 56.75 points to 25,139.05.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Eternal, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

However, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower while Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in the positive territory.

The US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.